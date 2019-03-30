‘They are our special angels now’ – heartbroken family bury Marie Downey and her 4-day-old son

The FAI has announced that it has commissioned an independent review into recent issues of concern concerning the association.

The board has issued a statement, saying it is committed to fully addressing them, and is undertaking steps to do so.

It said it is also engaging fully with Sport Ireland and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, in dealing with their particular inquiries.

The association’s full statement read: “The Board of the Football Association of Ireland acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the football family, supporters, commentators, politicians and the public around recent media stories concerning the Association.

“The Board is committed to fully addressing the issues of concern and is undertaking steps to do so.

“The Board of the FAI has established a sub-committee, from amongst its members, which is working closely with the Association’s external advisers and auditors to urgently address these matters.

“Global auditing and consulting group Mazars has been commissioned by the sub-committee to conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters. The Board has requested that this review be completed as soon as possible.

“The FAI is engaging fully with Sport Ireland and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement in dealing with their particular inquiries.

“The Association will be appearing before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport and recognises and shares the desire for the matters to be addressed as soon as possible, with due regard to the different ongoing processes.”