Three million calls made to Samaritans over last five years

Monday, April 01, 2019

Samaritans volunteers have listened to almost three million calls over the last five years.

110 thousand people made contact with the organisation between March 2014 and March 2019 over issues like mental health.

Six major telecom providers have agreed to support the helpline until 2024. Its free phone number is 116 123.

Samaritans Ireland Regional Director Cindy O’Shea says people are calling mostly about loneliness.

“We’re finding in this day and age that the majority of calls that we get are about loneliness and isolation,” she said.

That evening-time figure or when people call us most isn’t surprising when people find themselves alone and lonely.

“We’re really glad to be able to be there to answer the phone and to be able to reduce the barrier of no cost.”

Comments are closed.

By
Reporter
Contact Journalist: 051 874951

More National News

€3m funding to tackle illegal dumping

Monday, 01/04/19 - 8:00am

Man, 60s, dies and 12-year-old boy injured in Co Mayo crash

Monday, 01/04/19 - 7:50am

14% more patients waiting on trolleys last month

Monday, 01/04/19 - 7:30am

More by this Journalist

€3m funding to tackle illegal dumping

Monday, 01/04/19 - 8:00am

Man, 60s, dies and 12-year-old boy injured in Co Mayo crash

Monday, 01/04/19 - 7:50am

14% more patients waiting on trolleys last month

Monday, 01/04/19 - 7:30am