Kellie Harrington makes it to lightweight boxing final in Minsk

Friday, June 28, 2019

Kellie Harrington is the latest Irish boxer to upgrade her bronze medal to at least a silver in Minsk.

Kellie Harrington. Pic: Sportsfile

The Dubliner beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson by unanimous decision in the lightweight semi-finals.

Harrington will face Mira Potkonen, the Finn that beat Katie Taylor in at the Rio Olympics, in Sunday’s final.

Earlier, Michaela Walsh earned at least a silver with a split decision win over Russian featherweight Daria Abramova.

However, Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh will settle for bronze after defeat to Poland’s Karolina Koszewska.

Chloe and Sam Magee secured Ireland’s seventh medal of the games with a quarter-final win over the Netherlands in the mixed doubles badminton.

The Donegal siblings will face the number 1 seeds of Great Britain in tomorrow’s semi-finals.

