Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny

Gardaí in Leitrim have arrested a man in connection with a suspected arson attack on a Sinn Féin TD’s car last week.

The incident occurred in the Aughavas area of Co Leitrim at around 2.30am on Monday, October 28.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny’s car was burned out at his home.

Gardaí investigating the incident have today arrested a man aged in his mid-40s.

The man is being detained at Thurles garda station.