Roy Keane makes cameo appearance on Young Offenders

By Stephen Barry

Young Offenders viewers were taken by surprise last night as Roy Keane made an appearance on the hit comedy series.

Image: BBC

Cork’s most famous son teamed up with the city’s most well-known TV show as season two premiered on BBC 3, with an episode inspired by Roddy Doyle’s ‘The Van’.

Keano was even decked out in a Cork City scarf – the club he almost represented at the start of his career, before a last-minute U-turn took him to Cobh Ramblers instead.

But even Roy couldn’t get a fish supper off of Conor and Jock.

Scenes for the episode were filmed at Turner’s Cross during Cork City’s friendly against Preston last July.

The episode will air on RTÉ 2 next Monday, November 11, at 9.30pm.