There are 649 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch figures found 464 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 185 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

Cork University Hospital – 65

University Hospital Limerick – 57

Letterkenny University Hospital – 48

Sligo University Hospital – 42

The number is down from yesterday’s figure of 679 which was the highest figure of the year so far.

Speaking yesterday, Phil Ní Sheaghdha – INMO General Secretary – said the numbers were “simply obscene”.

“Winter has not even started, and Irish hospitals are overwhelmed. Our members are faced with an inhumane working environment, while patients are put at ever-increasing risk.”

The INMO had earlier found that last month was the worst-ever October for overcrowding and the second-worst month since records began.

There were 11,452 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals over the course of the month.