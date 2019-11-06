Revenue seize cash, cigarettes and dogs in three separate searches across the country

Revenue officers have seized more than €27,000 in cash, 39,000 cigarettes and two dogs in three searches yesterday.

The seized cigarettes. Pic via Revenue

Officers at Shannon Airport searched the checked-in luggage of an Irish national in her 30s flying to Malaga.

They found two bundles of cash hidden as a Christmas present.

Today, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order on the €27,000 at Ennis District Court.

The seized cash. Pic via Revenue

Also yesterday, officers seized around 39,000 unstamped cigarettes when they stopped and searched a passenger’s luggage at Shannon Airport.

The ‘Benson & Hedges’ branded cigarettes have an estimated retail value of around €24,900.

They interviewed the Nigerian woman in her 40s who had arrived off a flight from Abuja, Nigeria, with the cigarettes, and investigations are ongoing.

Also yesterday, Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized two dogs when they stopped and questioned a man and a woman who were travelling to the UK.

The dogs, who did not have pet passports as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, were discovered in the boot of the car.

The seized dogs. Pic via Revenue

The dogs, thought to be Chihuahuas, were transferred into the care of the DSPCA, who are carrying out a follow-up investigation.