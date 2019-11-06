Status yellow weather warning issued for five counties

By Steve Neville

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for five counties.

The warning is for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

It will come into effect at 6pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until Thursday at 9pm.

Met Éireann said there will be “spells of heavy rain at times” with “some spot flooding possible.”

The forecastor said that today will see “a spell of heavier rain will extend from the Atlantic”.

This will possibly bring “thundery bursts” in the south.

Tomorrow “will be a cold, breezy day” with rain in Leinster and Munster.

In the west there will be “sunny spells and scattered showers, but a few heavy in Atlantic coastal counties.”

Met Éireann said the weather will remain changeable with below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.