Weatherspoon’s delayed as new plans submitted

PLANS for the commencement of JD Wetherspoon’s new bar in Waterford have been delayed again after the company submitted modifications to Waterford City & County council of their original planning permission.

The Waterford News & Star understands that the UK pub chain, who as recently as September 4 announced plans to start building in mid-November, issued a new planning notice last week, which will delay the start of the project by at least two months.

In the new submission, a bar, which was due to be located on the 7 Arundel Square side, will now be moved to 17-18 Broad Street and a stairs located on the Broad Street side will be widened for fire safety reasons.

The food service area is also being moved from the original plans and a disabled toilet is being added to the first floor while a passenger platform lift is being removed from the second floor level.

In a statement to the Waterford News & Star on Monday (November 4), JD Wetherspoon said that subject to the outcome of this planning submission, they hoped to be on site in January 2020.