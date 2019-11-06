Weatherspoon’s delayed as new plans submitted

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

The site of the long-awaited JD Wetherspoon’s Bar in Waterford city centre.

PLANS for the commencement of JD Wetherspoon’s new bar in Waterford have been delayed again after the company submitted modifications to Waterford City & County council of their original planning permission.

The Waterford News & Star understands that the UK pub chain, who as recently as September 4 announced plans to start building in mid-November, issued a new planning notice last week, which will delay the start of the project by at least two months.

In the new submission, a bar, which was due to be located on the 7 Arundel Square side, will now be moved to 17-18 Broad Street and a stairs located on the Broad Street side will be widened for fire safety reasons.

The food service area is also being moved from the original plans and a disabled toilet is being added to the first floor while a passenger platform lift is being removed from the second floor level.

In a statement to the Waterford News & Star on Monday (November 4), JD Wetherspoon said that subject to the outcome of this planning submission, they hoped to be on site in January 2020.

