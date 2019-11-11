  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people to remain in place until at least tomorrow

Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people to remain in place until at least tomorrow

Monday, November 11, 2019

Irish Water has said it will be tomorrow before an update is issued on the boil water notice affecting parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Further tests are being carried out at the Leixlip treatment plant where a fault occurred after heavy rain.

More than 600,000 people are into the 7th day of boiling their drinking water as a result.

In a message posted to Twitter, Irish Water said: “We continued to collect water quality samples over the weekend. Additional testing is taking place today and Tuesday.”

Comments are closed.

By
Reporter
Contact Journalist: 051 874951

More National News

Shocking footage shows extent of climate change damage on Kerry seabeds

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:55pm

An Garda Síochána to spend €13.5m to update system for receipt of calls from public

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:45pm

Online scam targets gay community by claiming to require ‘anti-offender’ IDs

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:35pm

More by this Journalist

Shocking footage shows extent of climate change damage on Kerry seabeds

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:55pm

An Garda Síochána to spend €13.5m to update system for receipt of calls from public

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:45pm

Online scam targets gay community by claiming to require ‘anti-offender’ IDs

Monday, 11/11/19 - 1:35pm