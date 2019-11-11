Garda body seeks apology from Michael D’Arcy for comments that gardaí left Quinn directors down

The Garda Representative Association is calling on the Minister of State Michael D’Arcy to apologise for his comments on policing in the border region.

Michael D’Arcy

Over the weekend, Minister D’Arcy said Quinn Industrial Holdings had been let down by gardaí in the area.

The junior minister told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that the attack on Kevin Lunney should have been dealt with “sooner and better at that level” by senior gardaí.

He added: “There are senior gardaí, in those divisions, in those areas, who let those gentlemen down”.

He said that it was “very clear” the QIH directors were disappointed, adding: “The disappointment was on the ground, in relation to the policing that happened.”

The GRA says these comments are ill-informed, elitist, and disheartening for officers on the ground.

President of the association Jim Mulligan said frontline gardaí felt insulted at Minister D’Arcy’s comments.

He said: “It was a shock, particularly to our membership in the area concerned. They’re quite disheartened to hear that from a Minister for State.

“We’re asking for him to apologise for what he said about the members on the ground in that area. They are dealing with a very violent situation up there. They are trying to police that area as best they can with the resources they have.”

He added: “Mr D’Arcy absolves the people who allocate funding and determine resources of any blame, while the people who risk their lives on the ground with insufficient resources are, according to the Minister, at fault.

“These comments are not just chronically ill-informed; they are shockingly elitist. It’s like blaming bank clerks for the bank crash.

“The GRA has repeatedly raised the issue of under-resourcing on the border. The recent and welcome announcement of 45 new personnel and establishment of a new Armed Support Unit in Cavan Town proves our point.

“Indeed, the Minster for Justice and the Garda Commissioner have already distanced themselves from Minster D’Arcy’s comments, which shows just how inappropriate they were.

“Minister D’Arcy’s comments could be dismissed as just nonsense but for the fact that it is disheartening for members to hear such baseless criticism – especially when they are trying to police such a volatile and violent situation.

“Minister D’Arcy must withdraw his comments and apologise immediately,” Mr Mulligan added.