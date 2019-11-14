Gardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcohol

By Stephen Maguire

A full investigation has been launched after two people broke into the roof-space of a hospital and filmed themselves drinking and playing a Ouija board.

The bizarre incident happened at Letterkenny General Hospital in Co Donegal.

Gardaí attended the scene after the man and the woman gained access to the ‘off-limits’ area.

The pair even made a video of their break-in and published it on Facebook.

In the video, the woman can be seen with a bloody face after she cut herself while gaining access to the area.

The roofspace of the hospital contains machinery used for the general operation of the hospital.

It is not known if any damage was caused to the equipment during the security breach which occurred on Monday night last.

The woman claims they have become “trapped” and admits that they have been drinking.

We’re stuck in Floor F, on the roof of the general hospital and we’re stuck. We’re trapped. We’re actually trapped and I don’t even know where the lights are.

“The things we get up to. So there you go. There’s a wee blog for you from the hospital roof. Not where I wanted to end up but I was a dick,” she says.

In one scene on the video the woman, who is from Co Donegal, is seen pointing to the Ouija board which the man is seen operating.

The woman adds “We’re attempting to play the Ouija board but I don’t think it will work.

“This is the top of the hospital, the actual top of the hospital. The actual f***ing roof area.”

The man can also be seen lighting cigarettes beside what are understood to be electronic control isolaters.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Health care group, which runs the hospital, confirmed the matter is being fully investigated.

She said “There was an incident on Monday night (11 November) where two unauthorised members of the public gained access to a part of the hospital where work was being undertaken by contractors. An Garda Síochána attended.”