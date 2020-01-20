  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Micheál Martin ‘did not know’ candidate was disqualified from acting as a company director

Micheál Martin ‘did not know’ candidate was disqualified from acting as a company director

Monday, January 20, 2020

The Fianna Fáil leader says the party wasn’t aware that their General Election candidate in Waterford had previously been disqualified from acting as a company director.

Cllr Eddie Mulligan was disqualified by the High Court in 2017 over the management of a family hair salon business.

He has been asked to provide an explanation to the party following the revelations.

Micheál Martin said he wouldn’t be drawn on whether this could cost the councillor his candidacy.

“No, we did not know about that,” he said.

“We asked for a full explanation – I don’t want to go any further than that at this stage.”

Comments are closed.

By
Reporter
Contact Journalist: 051 874951

More National News

Three Irish hospitals have at least 50 patients on trolleys

Monday, 20/01/20 - 10:50am

Big increase in electric and hybrid cars sold in Ireland

Monday, 20/01/20 - 9:55am

People Before Profit candidate blasts ‘racist’ Facebook post mocking his name

Monday, 20/01/20 - 9:40am

More by this Journalist

Three Irish hospitals have at least 50 patients on trolleys

Monday, 20/01/20 - 10:50am

Big increase in electric and hybrid cars sold in Ireland

Monday, 20/01/20 - 9:55am

People Before Profit candidate blasts ‘racist’ Facebook post mocking his name

Monday, 20/01/20 - 9:40am