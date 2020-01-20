People Before Profit candidate blasts ‘racist’ Facebook post mocking his name

  • Home >
Monday, January 20, 2020

A general election candidate has described a social media post mocking his name as racist.

John Uwhumiakpor is running as a People Before Profit candidate in the Dublin Fingal constituency.

A Facebook post showing a photograph of the Nigerian-born candidate’s poster has gone viral with the caption: “Another Wifi password looking for votes up in Balbriggan.”

“It is my surname – it was a name that my dad used when he was alive,” said Mr Uwhumiakpor.

“I don’t see any reason why someone’s identity should be used to attack them – that is not good.”

