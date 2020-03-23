An Post introducing two-week Social Welfare payments

By Denise O’Donoghue

There will be later mail and parcel deliveries for some An Post customers, starting today, while the payment of Social Welfare is to change.

The company is bringing in staggered starting times for postal delivery staff based at its local offices across the country.

It is to ensure flexible working and effective social distancing for workers.

An Post says Social Welfare payments will be paid in two-week installments starting either today or next Monday.

A two-week payment will be made this week to most Social Welfare payment customers with the exception of those in receipt of Jobseeker and Working Family payments, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, One Parent Family Payment and Rent Supplement. These customers will receive their regular payment this week and the two-week payment from next week.

All payments will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to plan post office and shopping visits when best suits them.

An Post is urging its customers to observe social distancing while inside a post office or waiting outside and they ask that customers do not bring children to the post office.