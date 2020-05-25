  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Third of Irish parents willing to work from home permanently – survey

Third of Irish parents willing to work from home permanently – survey

Monday, May 25, 2020

Almost 6 out of 10 parents in Ireland say it would be impossible to return to their workplaces without creches re-opening to provide care in working hours.

A new survey on emerging from the Covid-19 crisis, taken by Irish parenting and pregnancy website rollercoaster.ie, also found that almost a third of parents would be willing to work from home permanently, if the option were to present itself.

However, Miriam Burke, editor of the popular site, says that many parents may find that option difficult to organise:

“We don’t know how possible that’ll actually be. People are juggling their work with their child’s school work, and it’ll be the summer holidays by then, so it’ll be quite difficult for them.

“12 percent said they’d be able to work, but only if they could rearrange work time.”

In further findings from the survey:

    Almost half were now hoping to holiday with their family in Ireland this summer.

    Just 9 percent want to travel abroad for a holiday.

    29 per cent say they didn’t intend on taking any time out at all this year.

Comments are closed.

By
Reporter
Contact Journalist: 051 874951

More National News

O’Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Monday, 25/05/20 - 8:10pm

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin

Monday, 25/05/20 - 7:50pm

Temperatures set to hit mid-20s ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend

Monday, 25/05/20 - 7:20pm

More by this Journalist

O’Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Monday, 25/05/20 - 8:10pm

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin

Monday, 25/05/20 - 7:50pm

Temperatures set to hit mid-20s ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend

Monday, 25/05/20 - 7:20pm