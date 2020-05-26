IFA slams TikTok users for farm machinery pranks

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

IFA President Tim Cullinan has hit out at people who are recording pranks with farm machinery for uploading on the TikTok social media channel.

“This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen. I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing,” he said.

According to RTÉ one of the videos shows a an individual driving a quad up a steep embankment before it almost overturns when it slides back down.  Another shows a young man sitting on the front of tractor as it cuts silage. The videos also depict tractors overtaking each other at speed, while one  shows two men sitting in the bucket of a digger while moving.

With eight farm fatalities already this year, Tim Cullinan said those carrying on like this should take a hard look at themselves. “Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks,” he said.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence,” he said.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: 051 874951

More Waterford News

Gavin James to play innovative Tramore Prom gig this August

Tuesday, 26/05/20 - 11:48am

Dog owners urged to mind their pets as temperatures set to soar

Tuesday, 26/05/20 - 10:42am

Time to use up some of those holidays…..weather forecast for the week ahead

Tuesday, 26/05/20 - 10:30am

More by this Journalist

Dooley’s Hotel preparing for guests’ safe return

Tuesday, 26/05/20 - 9:12am

Clár Programme to help rural communities

Monday, 25/05/20 - 4:10pm

Property: Grange Heights home in turn key condition

Monday, 25/05/20 - 10:36am