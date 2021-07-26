Government adamant that schools will reopen this September

Digital Desk Staff

The Government is determined to reopen schools in September amid confidence that Ireland can “withstand” Covid-19 wave driven by the Delta variant without having to reintroduce serious restrictions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that falling case numbers in Scotland, the Netherlands and England “give us confidence that we can withstand the Delta wave without having to reimpose restrictions”.

As The Irish Times reports, he said “This is because of the protection afforded to us by vaccines.”

Sources within Government are adamant that second-level education will resume in the autumn, despite concerns among public-health officials that the wave could grow following the reopening of indoor dining today, before peaking in September.

“Schools will reopen,” a Coalition source said.

A further 1,126 Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, with 123 people hospitalised with the disease, including 22 in intensive care.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said almost 70 per cent of adults have now been fully vaccinated, with 83 per cent partially vaccinated. He warned, however, of rising numbers in hospital with the disease and asked people to embrace the reopening of hospitality safely.

Ministers also urged caution in the weeks ahead, with Mr Varadkar saying: “We cannot be complacent. This virus has surprised us many times.”

Hospital #COVID19 numbers are rising at 123, 21 in ICU. Positively, now over 5.5M vaccines administered with 83% of adults now partially vaccinated & over 68% fully. As hospitality, society & the economy opens up further, let’s all embrace it safely and make it work. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 25, 2021

Controlling the disease

The Tánaiste added that vaccines, testing and tracing, and interventions such as restrictions on indoor gatherings, mask wearing and respiratory hygiene would be key to controlling the disease.

“There’s a few months to go before we can safely say the pandemic is behind us,” he added.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly asked that people “use the same common sense they have right through this pandemic” when indoor hospitality resumes.

There were warnings yesterday that one-in-four hospitality businesses would not be ready to reopen.

Final guidelines and regulations governing the reopening were expected to be signed last night.

Restaurants’ Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins said there should be enhanced financial supports for the sector once payments linked to their closure were wound down.