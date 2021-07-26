US firm to create over 130 new jobs at Butlerstown IDA building

OVER 130 jobs will be created by the Repligen Corporation in Waterford over the next two and a half years.

The announcement, made public this morning, shall also see the bioprocessing manufacturer fit out the 33,000 square foot Advance Building Solution/LEED Silver Building at IDA Ireland’s Butlerstown Business Park.

Repligen, which is headquartered in Boston, has manufacturing footprints in the United States, Ireland, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, India, Singapore, China, Japan and Korea.

Founded in 1981, Repligen acquired Waterford-based ARTeSYN BioSolutions (based at the Six Cross Roads Business Park) in December of last year for $200 million.

Their new Butlerstown operation will become a Centre of Excellence for single-use consumable products used in bioprocessing applications and will complement the 10,500 ARTeSYN plant which currently has 74 staff on its payroll.

The news came hot on the heels of Bausch + Lomb’s announcing 130 jobs and a further €90m investment in its Waterford plant on Wednesday last, the most welcome week on the local jobs front for quite some time.

“As evidenced by the expected hiring of 40 roles in the second half of this year, it is clear to see the company is experiencing rapid growth and increased demand for its state-of-the-art bioprocessing products,” said a delighted Senator John Cummins (FG). “I want to congratulate Jonathan Downey (Head of Operations) and all his staff at the Waterford site as they embark on the next phase of growth.”

Tánaiste and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar (FG) welcomed the jobs boost which has come Waterford’s way over the past five days, adding that the city and county is “on the move as a centre for jobs and investment. Ireland is globally recognised as a centre of excellence for life sciences and this significant expansion is a real vote of confidence in us and our capacity. It shows we are succeeding in attracting high-calibre companies and highly-skilled jobs to all our regions.”

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler (FF) welcomed Repligen’s expansion in Waterford, with Corporation Vice President James Bylund confirming that the company will add 40 positions during the second half of this year. Repligen also intends to open its Butlerstown base during 2022.

“This is great news for Waterford coupled with another announcement last week of a further 130 jobs at Bausch and Lomb,” she said.

“Waterford is rightly recognised as leading the way in pharmaceutical and life sciences, and both these announcements show a real vote of confidence in Waterford and its talented workforce.”

Senator Cummins said the further expansion of the IDA’s Butlerstown footprint now required prioritising “to ensure the next advance building solution which recently received planning permission by Waterford City & County Council is commenced without delay”.