Garda appeal for help in locating 23-year-old

WATERFORD Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Cathal Sweeney (23, pictured) who has been missing from Parliament Street, Waterford, since Wednesday, January 5.

Cathal is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with short black hair. According to this morning’s Garda statement: “It is unknown what Cathal was wearing when he went missing.*

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cathal should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.