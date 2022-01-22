Garda appeal for help in locating 23-year-old

Saturday, January 22, 2022

WATERFORD Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Cathal Sweeney (23, pictured) who has been missing from Parliament Street, Waterford, since Wednesday, January 5.

Cathal is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with short black hair. According to this morning’s Garda statement: “It is unknown what Cathal was wearing when he went missing.*

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cathal should contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: 051 874951

More Waterford News

Droichid Na hÉireann to tell the story of Waterford’s bridges

Friday, 21/01/22 - 12:49pm

Man had €1k worth of cocaine for personal use

Friday, 21/01/22 - 9:48am

Man with extreme child abuse material avoids jail

Friday, 21/01/22 - 9:44am

More by this Journalist

Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy progress report “ongoing”

Friday, 21/01/22 - 9:27am

Hidden Disability parking spaces to be rolled out across Waterford

Friday, 21/01/22 - 9:22am

Covid hospitalisations dip below 900

Thursday, 20/01/22 - 4:49pm