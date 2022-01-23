Two arrested after armed robbery in Malahide involving hammer

Gardaí have arrested two people following an armed robbery in Malahide, Co Dublin on Saturday night.

The incident saw a man armed with a hammer enter a retail premises in Waterside, Malahide shortly before 10pm.

He forced members of staff to open the till, before proceeding to take a sum of cash.

The man then left the scene in a vehicle which had been waiting outside the premises.

No staff member required medical treatment after the incident.

A short time later, a man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 50s were arrested and brought to two Dublin Garda stations, where they are both detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, a Garda statement said.