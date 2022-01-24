What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

The Irish Times leads with a story on pressure on hospital waiting lists due to high levels of Covid infection driven by the Omicron variant.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on a 10 per cent increase in domestic abuse cases attended to by gardaí in 2021.

Dr Tony Holohan’s warning about children being at higher risk of contracting Covid makes the front page of the Irish Independent.

‘Good times are back,’ The Echo proclaims, while the easing of restrictions is also the subject of the lead story in the Irish Daily Mail, with the paper reporting on a surge in holiday bookings.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on a drug seizure.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on the men who left a pensioner’s body in a Carlow post office, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calling for a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic also makes the front page.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a survey on domestic violence.

The Irish News leads with a story on a fatal car crash.

In Britain, Monday’s front pages are dominated by the inquiry into the Downing Street ‘partygate’ scandal, which is due to be published soon amid mounting pressure on UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent, and the Daily Express all lead with the story.

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation, The Guardian leads with this story.

The Financial Times leads with a story on Covid curbs in New Zealand, while ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine also make the front pages.

The Daily Star reports that most ‘UFO sightings’ take place outside pubs.